Rogers to acquire TTC wireless network, bring 5G to subway system

Photo: The Canadian Press Telecommunications company Rogers Communications signage is pictured in Ottawa on Tuesday, July 12, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Rogers Communications Inc. says it's buying the company that owns the wireless network in Toronto's subway and will bring 5G to the entire system.

The telecom giant says it has entered into an agreement to purchase BAI Communications' Canadian operations.

In 2012, BAI was awarded a $25-million contract by the TTC to build and operate its public Wi-Fi and cellular network.

However, Freedom Mobile is the only telecom company that has signed on to provide coverage to its customers through BAI's network, meaning most mobile customers have little to no service along the subway line.

An increase in violent incidents on the TTC over the past year has brought the gap under fresh scrutiny, with some calling on the federal telecommunications regulator to force Rogers, Bell and Telus to use BAI's network.

Rogers says with the acquisition of BAI, it can now invest in building a comprehensive and reliable 5G network for the entire TTC subway system.