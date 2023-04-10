RCMP say Edmonton-area officer dies from injuries following crash

Photo: The Canadian Press The RCMP logo is seen outside the force's 'E' division headquarters in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, March 16, 2023. Alberta RCMP say an officer has died after being injured in a crash early this morning. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Alberta RCMP say an officer has died after being injured in a crash.

They say the officer is a member of the Strathcona County detachment, which is just east of Edmonton.

The crash happened at 2 a.m., but no other details have been provided.

RCMP have scheduled a news conference for later today in Sherwood Park.

Last month, two Edmonton police officers were shot and killed while responding to a family dispute.