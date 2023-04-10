RCMP say Edmonton-area officer died after his cruiser crashed into a concrete barrier

Photo: The Canadian Press The RCMP logo is seen outside the force's 'E' division headquarters in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, March 16, 2023. Alberta RCMP say an officer has died after being injured in a crash early this morning. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

UPDATE 12:50 p.m.

An Alberta RCMP officer who died in crash responding to a call is being remembered as a hard worker with a strong sense of responsibility.

Const. Harvinder Dahmi, who was a member of the Strathcona County detachment east of Edmonton, died Monday while driving to help other members with a noise complaint.

Deputy Commissioner Curtis Zablocki says the officer's vehicle hit a large concrete barrier at about 2 a.m. No further details about the crash were provided.

Dahmi, 32, was posted to Strathcona County after graduating from the RCMP training academy in 2019, said Zablocki. Everyone called him Harvey.

Zablocki said Dahmi took great pride in wearing his RCMP uniform and "we were very proud to have him on our team."

Supt. Dale Kendall said Dahmi never shied away from taking calls and always wanted to learn on the job, no matter the task or risk.

"He was one of the most professional people I’ve ever met," she said.

Dahmi also had a great sense of humour, she added, and he was a husband, son, brother and friend.

ORIGINAL 10:40 a.m.

Alberta RCMP say an officer has died after being injured in a crash.

They say the officer is a member of the Strathcona County detachment, which is just east of Edmonton.

The crash happened at 2 a.m., but no other details have been provided.

RCMP have scheduled a news conference for later today in Sherwood Park.

Last month, two Edmonton police officers were shot and killed while responding to a family dispute.