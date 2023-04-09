Man who was believed to be hiking west of Calgary found dead

Photo: CTV News Maxwell James Mayling

A man who was the subject of a search in a popular recreation area along the eastern slopes of the Rocky Mountains near Calgary has been found dead.

RCMP and Calgary police say in separate news releases that Maxwell James c was found deceased.

Mounties say in their news release that the cause of the 50-year-old's death is not considered suspicious, while Calgary police say the death has been deemed non-criminal and that no further information will be released.

Police said Saturday that Mayling had last been seen in Calgary on Tuesday, and was believed to have left the city to go hiking in Kananaskis Country.

His vehicle was found Saturday on Highway 40 in Kananaskis.

RCMP say Mayling's remains were located in Kananaskis Country.