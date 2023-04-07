Canadian Revenue Agency workers voted to take strike action, could set up picket lines starting April 14

Photo: The Canadian Press

Just in time for tax season, Canadian Revenue Agency employees are in a position to go on strike.

Workers at the CRA have voted in favour of taking strike action on behalf of 35,000 workers, represented by the Union of Taxation Employees and the Public Service Alliance of Canada.

“Our members have sent a strong message to CRA,” said Chris Aylward, PSAC national president. “Workers can’t wait, and we’re ready to show this government we won’t let workers fall behind.”

Workers at CRA have been without a contract for more than a year while the cost of living has continued to soar.

According to a press release from PSAC, the government still has major concessions on the table, and has yet to respond to the union’s wage proposals.

A final round of negotiations has been set for April 17 to 20 between PSAC and the Canada Revenue Agency.

Members at CRA are in a legal strike position as of April 14.

“Our members are falling further behind as inflation soars and wages are stuck in neutral,” said Marc Brière, national president of the Union of Taxation Employees, a component of PSAC. “We’ve negotiated in good faith, but our members have had enough. Our bills are mounting, and our families are feeling the pinch. And now, we’re going to show the government that workers won’t wait.

“Tax season is here. Going on strike is never our first choice. But securing a strong strike mandate now gives us the leverage we need to reach a fair and decent contract. And if we need to take job action to get the collective agreement our members deserve, that’s what we’re prepared to do."

PSAC is Canada’s largest federal public service union, representing nearly 230,000 workers in every province and territory in Canada, including more than 120,000 federal public service workers employed by Treasury Board, and more than 35,000 employed by the Canada Revenue Agency.

CRA members review and process tax returns, provide tax information services for the public, and intake the billions of dollars of government revenue collected by CRA. They also maintain office equipment and buildings and carry out the administrative work of CRA.