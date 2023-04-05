Liberal MP slams own government's 'bland statements' on Israel's far-right crackdown

Photo: The Canadian Press Liberal member of Parliament Salma Zahid arrives at a caucus meeting on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

A Liberal MP criticized her own government's response to Israel's right-wing administration amid police violence in Jerusalem on Wednesday, but her party shows no sign of going beyond expressions of concern.

Early Wednesday local time, Israeli police stormed the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem's Old City, as police fired stun grenades at Palestinians who hurled stones and firecrackers.

Toronto MP Salma Zahid posted on Twitter a video of Israeli police hitting Muslims with batons, saying there is a "direct line" between the violence and "provocations" by the government of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, which is propped up by right-wing parties.

"Canada cannot stand by and issue bland statements anymore," Zahid wrote.

"Either we stand for human rights or we don't," she added,taggingForeign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly.

Zahid had not responded to an interview request by Wednesday afternoon.

Hours after Zahid's tweet, Joly condemned the violence but did not allude to taking any action.

"We strongly condemn the acts of violence against Palestinian worshippers in Al-Aqsa. The sanctity and status quo of holy sites must be respected," Joly wrote.

"We continue to oppose actions that contribute to a hardening of positions and diminish prospects for peace."

Joly added that Canada condemns the reported rocket fire from Gaza toward Israelis that seems to have been prompted by the violence at the mosque.

Her statement did not hint at any repercussions for Israel.

Joly's parliamentary secretary Rob Oliphant also condemned "the attack on Palestinians at prayer," calling out the Israeli government directly.

"The cycle of violence must end. It is imperative that Israel's government act immediately to bring calm and that all sides work for a peaceful and just solution."

A handful of Liberal MPs issued similar statements. NDP MPs are calling for sanctions against Israel.

The Conservatives' front bench had not commented on the situation as of midday Wednesday.

The charity Islamic Relief Canada said "Canada must do more," while the National Council of Canadian Muslims says it's advocating "that we are being clear and unequivocal in our response — and that we take real action. This cannot keep happening."

Last week, Joly separately spoke with reporters about Netanyahu's controversial judicial reform, which has sparked mass unrest across Israel over its plan to overhaul the powers of judges. At the time, Joly would not say whether Canada was considering sanctions.

Canadian activist groups supporting Palestinians called Wednesday for Ottawa to suspend arms trade with Israel.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was not asked about the situation during a news conference on Wednesday, but volunteered a statement on the issue.

"It's the holy month of Ramadan. It's Passover right now. And families, Israeli and Palestinian, deserve to be able to celebrate and reflect in peace and in security. That's why we deplore what's going on right now," Trudeau said.

"We're extremely concerned with the inflamed rhetoric coming out of the Israeli government."

Trudeau said there is a need for the Israeli government to shift its approach, and Canada is saying that as a "dear and close and steadfast friend" to the country.

He also echoed Joly's condemnation of the reported rocket fire from Gaza.

The Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs defended the police actions in Jerusalem.

"Those heeding Hamas calls for confrontation (and) barricading themselves in a place of worship with weaponry are not innocent worshippers," the group wrote on Twitter.

"Criticism of police behaviour shouldn't exonerate those determined to disrupt the Ramadan being celebrated peacefully by thousands of Muslims."

Israel's foreign ministry said the incident stemmed from "a handful of extreme and violent people who are incited by terrorist elements" and defended police actions due to the risk the incident could "ignite the entire region."

Facing corruption charges, Netanyahu has held onto power through a coalition that includes far-right politicians who have encouraged the building of illegal settlements.

Netanyahu's national security minister Itamar Ben-Gvir ordered police in February to ban Palestinian flags from public places. His finance minister Bezalel Smotrich faced international condemnation for calling for the village of Huwara in the West Bank to be "wiped out" after settlers burned Palestinian houses in response to the killing of two Israelis.

Ottawa has ramped up its criticism of Israel, calling out "punitive measures" but resisting the travel bans and sanctions imposed on officials from Sri Lanka, Haiti and Venezuela.

In February, a delegation of Canadian senators invited the speaker of the Israeli parliament, Amir Ohana, to visit Canada.

Ohana has previously caused controversy by claiming in a media interview that Muslims are prone to “cultural murderousness.” As former public safety minister, he modified Israel’s COVID-19 vaccination priority list to exclude prisoners who are Palestinian.