Five trains stuck on tracks as Ottawa LRT shuts down — yet again — amid freezing rain

Photo: The Canadian Press A worker repairs overhead wires on a stalled LRT OC Transpo train near Lees Ave., station in Ottawa, on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. A severe ice storm that hit Ottawa on Wednesday night has shutdown the light rail transit system due a power outage and has left passengers stuck aboard the train. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

Five trains are stuck on the tracks of Ottawa's light rail transit system, the city's general manager of transit says, as a freezing rain storm shuts down the system for the second time this year.

Renée Amilcar said in an emailed update to city councillors that because of the expected bad weather, 13 trains were kept running overnight, 10 of which have winter carbons to reduce ice buildup on overhead wires.

But despite those precautions, five vehicles were immobilized and four of the stopped trains lost power on Wednesday morning, Amilcar said, adding that all the trains were evacuated safely.

"Staff will also be providing an explanation of the cause of this disruption once (the Rideau Transit Group) completes its investigation," said Amilcar.

City officials have not said when the system will be up and running again.

OC Transpo had said on Twitter Wednesday morning that no east-west train service was available and that replacement buses were in place to shuttle riders, blaming a "power issue."

One passenger tweeted that after she and about 100 others spent more than an hour stuck on an eastbound train that had stopped moving, firefighters arrived and cut open a fence to free them.

In response to the situation, Coun. Ariel Troster suggested that OC Transpo should plan to switch to buses in advance of freezing rain events, rather than running the trains until they fail.

"This is awful, what a waste of time (and a scary experience) for the people stuck on this train," Troster said in a social media post.

The city of Ottawa issued a weather warning Tuesday night saying that freezing rain on Wednesday could cause "hazardous travelling conditions."

A different freezing rain storm in January led to the LRT to partly shut down for six days, and city officials told The Canadian Press at the time that short- and long-term plans were in place to mitigate the issue if it arose again.

Those plans were to include using anti-freeze and heating overhead cables in certain areas.

There was also talk of procuring a non-electric recovery vehicle for future situations when trains don't have power. It would run on diesel, similar to equipment used for heavy rail, and staff could use it to recover stuck trains during electrical outages.