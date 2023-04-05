Quebec ordered to pay ex-premier Charest $385K because of corruption probe leaks

Photo: The Canadian Press

A court has ordered the Quebec government to pay ex-Liberal premier Jean Charest $385,000 because information about a corruption investigation targeting his former party was leaked to journalists.

Charest filed a lawsuit against Quebec's anti-corruption police — known as UPAC — and the province's attorney general after details of an investigation into alleged illegal Liberal party financing were leaked in 2017.

The former Liberal premier was never charged in the investigation and has said the leaks tarnished his reputation and impacted him personally.

UPAC closed its investigation — dubbed Mâchurer — in February 2022 without laying charges.

Superior Court Justice Gregory Moore wrote in his April 4 decision that the leaks violated several laws and regulations that UPAC had a duty to uphold, adding that Charest was owed compensatory and punitive damages.

Charest said today the damage to himself and his family in this case has been "irreparable."