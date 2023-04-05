Quebec man accused of killing people with truck appears on 1st-degree murder charges

Photo: The Canadian Press Street where pickup plowed into pedestrians in Amqui, Que.

A Quebec man accused of driving his truck into pedestrians was formally charged today with three counts of first-degree murder.

Steeve Gagnon was also arraigned on nine counts of attempted murder in connection with the alleged attack on March 13 that left three dead and several seriously injured in Amqui, Que.

A truck drove into several groups of pedestrians on a main street in the town about 350 kilometres northeast of Quebec City in what police have described as an intentional act.

Today's court appearance took place before Quebec court Judge Yves Desaulniers at the courthouse in Amqui.

The 38-year-old Gagnon has been in custody since the alleged attack and was already facing two counts of dangerous driving causing death.

The case was put off until June 20.