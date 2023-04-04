Safety alert: Canada-wide recall of mirrors due to 'fire hazard'

Photo: Health Canada

More than 60,000 mirrors sold across Canada may pose a fire hazard due to a battery used inside, according to Health Canada.

The federal agency issued a notice on April 3, cautioning people who had bought the Sunter Rechargeable LED Vanity Mirror to check the date it was manufactured, specifically the battery inside.

Mirrors manufactured after March and April 2022 should be checked; stickers on the base of the mirror show the manufacturing date. Batteries made during those two months should be immediately removed. This is due to a fire hazard, warns Health Canada.

"As of March 20, 2023, the company has received six reports of battery overheating in Canada," states the agency online. "Of those reports, five involved property damage. There were no reports of injury."

Once the battery has been removed, the mirror, including the ring light, can be used safely again.

A replacement battery can be sent for free from Blackstone International.

The recall notice shows the lamps were distributed by Costco in Canada, along with other companies.