Help name the 2023 RCMP foal

Now is the time for children to help out the RCMP.
The Musical Ride has welcomed new foals born at the RCMP Breeding Farm in Pakenham, Ontario.
“We're asking for your help in naming up to 12 of these adorable foals,” say RCMP officials.
“Wouldn't it be cool if one of the foals you name is part of the world-famous Musical Ride some day?”
The contest starts April 3, so get your imagination in gear. To qualify, you must be 14 or younger, submit a name that starts with the letter "W" enter only once, live in Canada, and enter by no later than April 21, 2023, at 11:59 pm (Eastern Standard Time)
The RCMP Musical Ride will choose up to 12 winning names from across Canada. This includes a classroom entry, and an entry from the Musical Ride's Open House in February.
“We'll announce the winners and winning names on our website and social media between May and June. Each child who wins, as well as the winning classroom, will receive some great RCMP prizes.”
Find more information at www.rcmp-grc.gc.ca