Help name the 2023 RCMP foal

Photo: RCMP. A mare and foal. Windbreaker, and Watch Tower.

Now is the time for children to help out the RCMP.

The Musical Ride has welcomed new foals born at the RCMP Breeding Farm in Pakenham, Ontario.

“We're asking for your help in naming up to 12 of these adorable foals,” say RCMP officials.

“Wouldn't it be cool if one of the foals you name is part of the world-famous Musical Ride some day?”