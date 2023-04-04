Lynx Air celebrates first birthday with sales and giveaways

Photo: CTV News

Lynx Air is celebrating its one-year anniversary this week with a special Looney Tuesday Birthday seat sale and a contest for Canadians to win free flights for a year.

Two grand prize winners will each win one round trip per month for 12 months to fly anywhere on Lynx’s North American network. Five additional winners will each receive one return flight anywhere on Lynx’s flight network.

The contest starts Tuesday, April 4, 2023, and runs until 8:00 p.m. MDT on Tuesday, April 11, 2023. Winners will be drawn on April 12, 2023, and contacted by email.

Lynx took to the skies one year ago with its first flight from Calgary to Vancouver on April 7, 2022.

“Lynx Air’s first year of flying has been an incredible journey, and we are very grateful to the 620,000 passengers who have chosen to fly Lynx over the last 12 months,” said Merren McArthur, CEO and president of Lynx Air. “I would also like to congratulate and thank the entire Lynx Air team for their unwavering commitment to ensuring our passengers arrive at their destination safely. Despite the challenges faced by the airline industry over the last year, I am proud to share that Lynx Air has had the lowest cancellation rate in Canada since launch.”

Lynx quickly expanded its fleet to six brand-new Boeing 737 aircraft and rolled out a domestic network of 10 destinations coast to coast across Canada. Lynx has continued to expand in 2023, with flights to four popular sun destinations in the U.S. early this year. Lynx Air also has plans to grow its fleet to 10 aircraft this year and recently announced the addition of Montreal and Fredericton to its domestic destinations starting in June.