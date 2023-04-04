Ottawa People's Commission recommends change to rebuild trust after Freedom Convoy

Photo: The Canadian Press

A community-based group that has been looking into the effect the weeks-long Freedom Convoy protests had on Ottawa residents is releasing its findings today.

The Ottawa People's Commission says it will make 25 recommendations to rebuild community trust.

The volunteer commission released the first part of its report in January after hearing from 200 residents, many of whom said they experienced harassment, violence and assault during the protests.

The group called the convoy a colossal violation of residents' rights, saying that many people felt like prisoners in their own homes.

Thousands of protesters took over several blocks of the city's downtown last winter, blockading roads with big-rig trucks and honking their horns all hours of the day and night.

The commissioners say people's faith in public officials and police dwindled during the protest and many people felt abandoned.

Meanwhile, the Federal Court is slated to hear more concerns today about the Liberal government's use of the Emergencies Act to quell the convoy protests last year.

Counsel for the Canadian Constitution Foundation and other parties are expected to appear in Ottawa before Justice Richard Mosley on the second day of the three-day hearing.

On Monday, the Canadian Civil Liberties Association said the government did not clearly spell out proper legal justification for its use of the emergency measures last February.

The government contends the extraordinary steps taken to deal with the emergency situation were targeted, proportional, time limited and compliant with the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

The Public Order Emergency Commission, a mandatory inquiry held last fall, found the government met the very high threshold for using the law.

Now the legal arguments for and against the decision are being heard in a court of law.