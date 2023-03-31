Police say six bodies found near Akwesasne, Que., near U.S. border

Photo: Akwesasne Mohawk Police Service

The search is expected to continue today after six bodies were discovered Thursday in the St. Lawrence River near Akwesasne, Que.

The Akwesasne Mohawk Police Service says the first body was located around 5:00 p.m. in a marsh area, which searched later Thursday evening by a police marine unit with the help of the Canadian Coast Guard and the Hogansburg Akwesasne Volunteer Fire Department.

Air support units with the Quebec provincial police and Ontario Provincial Police are expected to assist with further investigation of the area.

Post-mortem and toxicology tests have been ordered to determine the cause of death.

Akwesasne Mohawk Police say they are attempting to identify the deceased persons and determine their status in Canada.

Akwesasne is close to the United States border across from New York state.