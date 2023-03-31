Transportation Safety Board says aerodynamic stall caused fatal Alberta plane crash

Photo: TSB

The Transportation Safety Board has released its investigation into a fatal plane crash last September southeast of Edmonton.

The board says a single-person crop duster plane nosedived into a rural area near the village of Donalda on Sept. 12, killing the 39-year-old pilot.

The report says the Air Tractor AT-502B lost lift due to an aerodynamic stall, which occurs when there is a breakdown of airflow over the wings.

The board says a bystander, who was watching the aerial spray of the field, saw the plane pulling up in a steeper climb than the previous ones.

It then appeared to stop, with the aircraft's nose dropping down and rolling to the right, leading to a vertical crash.

The report says the pilot had completed his competency check three months before the crash, and was in good shape to fly the aircraft.

It also notes the aircraft, which was owned by Arty’s Air Service Ltd., did not have any technical issues contributing to the crash.