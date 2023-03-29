Calgary police identify 15-year-old girl killed in shooting, investigation continues

Photo: The Canadian Press Police vehicles at Calgary Police Service headquarters on Thursday, April 9, 2020. Calgary police have identified a 15-year-old girl who was fatally shot this week as investigators try to determine whether she was the intended target or if it was a case of mistaken identity. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Calgary police have identified a 15-year-old girl who was fatally shot this week as investigators try to determine whether she was the intended target or if it was a case of mistaken identity.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting in an alley in the Martindale neighbourhood early Tuesday morning.

They say the teenager was a passenger in a vehicle when she was shot and that the driver, who was not injured, immediately fled the scene before pulling over to call police.

Police say investigators have received several tips from the public.

They say evidence from the scene leads police to believe it was targeted, but investigators haven't determined whether the occupants of the vehicle were the intended targets.

The girl has been identified as Sarah Alexis Jorquera of Calgary.

"This was a senseless act of violence that took the life of a young girl," Staff Sgt. Martin Schiavetta of the homicide unit said in a statement Wednesday.

"At this point, we have more questions than answers and are working around the clock to hold those responsible accountable. Losing a 15-year-old is a tragic loss for our community, her school, her friends and, most importantly, her family."

Police ask anyone with any information about the shooting to call investigators.