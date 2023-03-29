Quebec police conduct anti-drug trafficking raids targeting Hells Angels, Mafia

Photo: The Canadian Press Several police forces across Quebec are conducting joint anti-drug trafficking raids across the province targeting members of the Hells Angels and the mafia. Members of the Hells Angels arrive at a property in Langley, B.C., on July 25, 2008. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Several police forces across Quebec are participating in joint anti-drug trafficking raids across the province targeting members of the Hells Angels and the Mafia.

Police say they are conducting eight operations, including in Montreal, Laval and Estérel, in Quebec's Laurentians region.

Provincial police Sgt. Audrey-Anne Bilodeau wouldn't say whose residences are being searched but said they involved important figures in the province's organized crime world.

The raids are being conducted by a mixed police force that focuses on organized crime.

Bilodeau says police are targeting a cocaine trafficking network.

She says police aren't planning any arrests today but are searching for evidence that could lead to arrests.

"Some people in this network are influential people, including members of the Hells Angels and other less influential people, but who are still involved in this drug trafficking network, which we wanted to put an end to," Bilodeau said.