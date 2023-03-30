Team Canada, Brad Gushue go for gold at world championship

Photo: Team Gushue

Professional curler Brad Gushue made history earlier this month claiming his record-breaking fifth Brier title, and now his team is headed to the nation's capital to take part in the Men's World Championship.

Third Mark Nichols, second E.J. Harnden, lead Geoff Walker, and alternate Ryan Harnden make up the rest of the team, coached by Caleb Flaxey and Jeff Stoughton.

This group of experienced curlers will be looking to win Canada's first world title since Gushue did it back in 2017, defeating arguably the best to ever do it in Sweden's Niklas Edin.

Team Canada will face stiff competition to start tournament, taking on Switzerland's Benoit Schwarz at 11 a.m. Pacific followed by a game against Joel Retornaz and the Italians at 4 p.m.

Team Canada will close out the opening weekend with a pair of games on Sunday, One being against world championship rookies Team Anton Hood from New Zealand at 11 p.m., and then again versus Norway’s Team Magnus Ramsfjell at 4 p.m.

The talent pool is deep, and has been the case for the better part of the past decade. Team Sweden will be the team to beat, looking to extend its streak to five consecutive world titles.

Canada will play Sweden to close out the round robin on Friday, April 7, at 4 p.m. Pacific.

Another game worth noting will be Canada’s traditional rivalry with 2018 Olympic gold-medallist Team John Shuster of the United States, and will be renewed Wednesday, April 5.

The opening ceremony is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Pacific on April 1.