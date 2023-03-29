211236
210926
Canada  

Federal funding for flood insurance a 'major step forward': industry

Feds back flood insurance

The Canadian Press - | Story: 418469

The federal government committed $31.7 million over three years in its latest budget toward a low-cost flood insurance program.

The insurance industry has been calling for such a program to help households at increasingly high risk of damage from flooding due to extreme weather.

The Insurance Bureau of Canada called the funding a "major step forward."

It says flooding is Canada's greatest climate-related risk, with more than 1.5 million households considered highly exposed to flooding.

Recently highlighting this risk was last year's hurricane Fiona, which caused flooding for many Atlantic Canadian homeowners whose residential home insurance policies didn't cover all the damages.

The Insurance Bureau says the new flood insurance program would consider damage caused by storm surges as well as riverfront flooding.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Canada News

Weather Satellite Canada
Canada
199701
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
211058
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada


TheTango.net
Brad Pitt sells Hollywood home for $39 million

Brad Pitt sells Hollywood home for $39 million

Showbiz | March 29, 2023

POV: When you have two babies

Must Watch | March 29, 2023

Making granddaughter smile

Must Watch | March 29, 2023

Daily Dose

Daily Dose | March 29, 2023

Natalie Portman demands equal pay

Showbiz | March 29, 2023