210983
211244
Canada  

Five-year-old dies, other children injured in Alberta crash

Five-year-old dies in crash

The Canadian Press - | Story: 418440

Alberta RCMP say a five-year-old child is dead after a car collided with a semi-truck.

Mounties say the crash happened Monday afternoon near the hamlet of Willingdon about 125 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.

RCMP say a passenger car carrying five children and one adult crashed into the truck.

They say the five-year-old was declared dead at the scene, while four children and the adult were sent to hospital with injuries.

RCMP say the driver of the truck was not hurt. 

Police did not say whether charges are being considered as they continue to investigate.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Canada News

Weather Satellite Canada
Canada
199702
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
206409
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada


TheTango.net
Making granddaughter smile

Making granddaughter smile

Must Watch | March 29, 2023

Daily Dose

Daily Dose | March 29, 2023

Natalie Portman demands equal pay

Showbiz | March 29, 2023

Translation fails

Galleries | March 28, 2023

Jennifer Aniston actually liked The Rachel

Showbiz | March 28, 2023

193891
210154