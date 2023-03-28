Safety Alert: Scooters sold at stores including Canadian Costco recalled as wheel may 'detach'

Photo: Jetson

Three-wheeled scooters sold across Canada and online are being recalled as one of their front wheels may fall off.

The affected scooters are the Jetson Nova and Star scooters for kids; an estimated 10,500 scooters were sold in Canada since October 2022.

"Jetson has determined that one of the front wheels on the Jetson Nova and Star can detach due to the loosening of a bolt that secures the wheel, creating a fall hazard," states Health Canada's recall and safety alert website.

Specifically, Blue Nova, Blue Star, Green Nova, Purple Nova, and Red Nova scooters are included in the recall. All have serial numbers starting with 61.

The company has received reports about multiple incidents and at least one minor injury due to a wheel falling off.

People are advised to not use the scooters until they can be repaired. Jetson is offering free repair kits to people in order to fix the scooters. The kits include new bolts, washers, and an Allen key.

"For more information, consumers can contact Jetson by telephone at 1-800-635-4815 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. PST, Monday through Saturday, by email at [email protected] or visit the company website," explains Health Canada.

They note it's illegal to sell or give away recalled items.