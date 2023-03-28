Teenage girl killed in shooting in Calgary early Tuesday, police say

Photo: CTV News

Police in Calgary are investigating the shooting death of a teenage girl in the city's northeast Martindale neighbourhood.

The Calgary Police Service says it responded to reports of a shooting in an alley near Martin Crossing Crescent N.E., early Tuesday morning.

They say the teen was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after 1:30 a.m.

Police say further details will be released once next of kin are notified and an autopsy is completed.

They say a description of the suspect is not yet available and it's not yet known if it was a targeted attack.

The Calgary Police Service homicide unit is continuing to investigate and is asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact police.