Two more bodies pulled from rubble after Old Montreal fire, five bodies identified

Photo: The Canadian Press Firefighters enter the building as they continue the search for victims Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at the scene of last week’s fire that left one person dead and six people missing in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

Police say two more bodies have been pulled from the rubble of a building that caught fire March 16 in Old Montreal, bringing the death toll to seven.

Police Insp. David Shane said today four more victims of the fire have been identified, for a total of five.

Shane says police recently identified the bodies of An Wu, Dania Zafar, Saniya Khan, and Nathan Sears.

Fire operations chief Martin Guilbault says the fire department secured the structure and deployed search dogs, who helped locate the final two bodies today.

He says searchers don't believe there are more victims but will continue to look through the rubble for bodies.

Some of those missing in the fire had rented their accommodations on Airbnb, which is illegal to use in that part of the city.