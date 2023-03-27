209304
At least 10 injured after explosion destroys Calgary home: fire department

Fire officials say at least 10 people have been injured after an explosion destroyed a home in Calgary.

They say the force of the explosion created a large debris field, several fires and damage to surrounding houses in a northeastern neighbourhood.

Officials say the 10 injured were believed to have been inside the home when it blew up.

Crews have been unable to search the site and look for other victims due to structural problems.

Power to the area has been shut down and workers are trying to clamp the natural gas line. 

Fire and police are on scene trying to determine the cause of the blast.

