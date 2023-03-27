MP Han Dong threatens legal action over foreign interference report

Photo: The Canadian Press

Han Dong is threatening legal action against Global News and its parent company Corus Entertainment after the media outlet published an allegation the Toronto MP spoke to a Chinese diplomat about delaying the release of two Canadians.

The Liberal-turned-Independent MP says in a statement released today that he has retained a lawyer "to begin legal action to its fullest extent."

Global News published a report last week, citing anonymous security sources, that alleged Dong spoke about Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig with a Chinese diplomat in Toronto in February 2021.

The two Canadians were being detained in China at the time, and Global News alleged Dong told China's consul general in Toronto that releasing the men would benefit the Conservatives.

Dong, who has not yet filed a statement of claim in court, announced shortly after the report that he was leaving the Liberal caucus and would sit as an Independent to fight the allegation.

Global News, which has also published allegations that Dong benefited from Chinese foreign interference in the Canadian electoral process, did not immediately respond to requests for comment, and The Canadian Press has not independently verified the allegation against Dong.