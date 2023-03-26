Thousands of customers remain without power in Ontario following windstorm

Photo: The Canadian Press A utility worker works from a bucket lift along after a storm caused damage to the city’s power distribution network, in Ottawa, on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. Tens of thousands of customers remain without power in Ontario after strong winds hit most of southern and eastern Ontario on Saturday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

More than 3,000 customers remain without power in Ontario today after strong winds hit the southern and eastern parts of the province on Saturday.

Hydro One says 3,565 customers are without power as of 6:20 p.m.

The utility says there are 96 active outages and utility crews are working to restore power to customers.

The outages stretch from just outside Ottawa to Pembroke, Parry Sound and Kingston and are scattered outside the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area to parts of Niagara and westward to just outside Windsor.

Environment Canada issued wind warnings on Saturday for areas including Kingston, Prince Edward County, Niagara Region, Hamilton, London, Middlesex, Chatham-Kent and Windsor.

The agency said affected areas would experience strong southwesterly winds gusting up to 90 or 100 km/h beginning Saturday evening.