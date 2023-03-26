N.S. RCMP warn public of dangerous woman with handgun in Sipekne’katik First Nation

Photo: CTV News

The Mounties in Sipekne’katik First Nation in central Nova Scotia are warning residents of a dangerous woman "on foot" with a handgun in the community.

RCMP in the Mi'kmaq community issued a public alert just after 7 p.m. local time Sunday.

The alert says the woman's name is Shannon Yvonne Hudson and she is five feet, three inches tall and 119 pounds with shoulder length light brown hair and blue eyes, and was last seen wearing blue jeans, a light sweater and a red hat.

Investigators say the incident started inside a house on Dowie Road earlier this evening in the First Nation, which is located about 66 kilometres north of Halifax.

Police say the area had been closed to the public and they are warning anyone who encounters Hudson not to approach her.

RCMP spokesman Cpl. Guillaume Tremblay said in a telephone interview that as of 7:30 p.m. it was believed Hudson was still in the area of the First Nation.

He said no injuries have been reported so far.

Tremblay said a critical incident commander was in charge of the case, and emergency response team members with the RCMP were on the scene.

He said the RCMP was urging people in the area to remain inside and to lock their doors as police search for the woman.

Police issued a photo of the woman on Twitter to help the public provide information on her location

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 26, 2023.