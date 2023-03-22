Pierre Poilievre to get face time with U.S. President Joe Biden in Ottawa

Photo: The Canadian Press Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre rises during Question Period, Wednesday, March 22, 2023 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Official Opposition Leader Pierre Poilievre is expected to meet U.S. President Joe Biden when he visits Canada this week.

Senior U.S. administration officials confirmed Wednesday in a briefing given on the condition they not be named that Biden plans to have what is known as a "pull-aside" conversation with Poilievre.

They say the president, who is scheduled to arrive in Ottawa with first lady Jill Biden on Thursday, also plans to exchange pleasantries with other party leaders.

Earlier Wednesday, Poilievre said Conservatives want to see the White House end its "Buy American" policies, which industry leaders in Canada say risk hurting workers and the economy.

Poilievre has also called for a closure of the unofficial border crossing at Roxham Road in Quebec, and for action on the Safe Third Country agreement with the U.S.

The two-day visit to Ottawa is Biden's first since he took office in 2021.