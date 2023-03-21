Pitbull to kick off first day of Calgary Stampede

Photo: The Canadian Press Pitbull performs on the first night of the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival, Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, in Las Vegas. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-John Locher

Mr. Worldwide is coming to Calgary.

Organizers of the Calgary Stampede say they've booked rapper and pop performer Pitbull to perform at the first day of the annual rodeo and exhibition on July 7.

The Miami hitmaker is known for his country-fused dance-pop collaboration "Timber" with Kesha and various other radio favourites, including "Fireball" and "Give Me Everything," featuring Ne-Yo.

Tickets for Pitbull's concert go on sale Friday and include admission to the Stampede on the same day.

The Calgary Stampede's full concert schedule has yet to be announced, but organizers have already confirmed country duo Alabama will play July 8.

Lord Huron, Donovan Woods and Begonia are among the performers set for July 9.