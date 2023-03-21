Halifax high school student charged with attempted murder after school stabbings

Photo: The Canadian Press

A 15-year-old student has been charged with two counts of attempted murder after two staff members at a Halifax high school were stabbed on Monday.

Halifax Regional Police issued a statement today saying the two victims are recovering in hospital and are listed in serious but stable condition.

They confirmed that the accused — a student at the school — was treated in hospital for stab wounds, but there was no indication of how he received those wounds.

Police say officers were dispatched to Charles P. Allen High School in the Bedford area at 9:20 a.m. Monday, and a suspect was arrested outside the school 11 minutes later.

The police statement says the boy has also been charged with two counts of aggravated assault, possession of a dangerous weapon, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a prohibited weapon and knowingly possessing an unauthorized weapon.

The school had been scheduled to reopen today with counselling being provided to students and staff, but afternoon classes were cancelled.

About 1,700 students in grades 10 to 12 attend the school, which is among the largest in the province.