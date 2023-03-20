Five people dead, child in life-threatening condition after two-vehicle crash in northern Alberta

Photo: The Canadian Press The RCMP logo is seen outside the force's 'E' division headquarters in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, March 16, 2023. RCMP say five people have died in a two-vehicle collision in northern Alberta. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

RCMP say five people have died in a two-vehicle collision in northern Alberta.

Officers in High Prairie, Faust and Red Earth Creek responded to a serious crash on Highway 750 around 7 p.m. Sunday.

Mounties say the initial investigation suggests a pickup truck was driving north in the southbound lanes and hit a minivan.

Both people in the truck, a 36-year-old man from Loon Lake and a 30-year-old woman from Slave Lake, were found dead at the scene.

Police say three of the four occupants of the minivan — a 65-year-old woman, 51-year-old woman and an 11-year old boy from Whitefish First Nation — were killed.

A five-year-boy, who is also from the First Nation, was airlifted to hospital in serious, life-threatening condition.