19-year-old charged with three counts of second-degree murder in Montreal stabbing

Photo: The Canadian Press Montreal police attend the scene of a triple stabbing in Montreal on Friday, March 17, 2023. Arthur Galarneau, 19, has been charged with three counts of second-degree murder.

The 19-year-old arrested Friday after three people were found stabbed to death in Montreal's Rosemont neighbourhood is facing three counts of second-degree murder.

Arthur Galarneau appeared Saturday before the Court of Quebec.

Montreal police say there is a family connection between the accused and the victims identified as 53-year-old Mylène Gingras, 75-year-old Francine Gingras-Boucher and 53-year-old Richard Galarneau.

Authorities also say the accused had no criminal record.

Police say the three deaths were the third, fourth and fifth homicides in the Island of Montreal this year.

Galarneau is scheduled to return to court on April 11.