Three dead in apparent stabbings inside Montreal residence, police arrest suspect

Photo: The Canadian Press Montreal police attend the scene of a triple stabbing, in Montreal, Friday, March 17, 2023.

A large police investigation was underway on Friday after three people were found stabbed to death inside an east-end Montreal residence.

A suspect was taken into custody outside the home and was expected to be questioned by investigators.

Orange police tape barricaded a block of Bélanger Street, which features low-rise residential buildings on one side, and the Montreal Heart Institute on the other.

Montreal police Const. Julien Lévesque said a 911 call was received at about 9:20 a.m. for a person in need of help. Officers found three bodies inside bearing marks of violence that appeared to be from a sharp object, he said.

The police service was calling the three deaths "suspicious." Lévesque said it was too early release details about the link between the victims and the suspect. The major crimes division is leading the investigation into the crash, he said.

An ambulance with lights flashing remained on scene on Friday morning, along with a police mobile command post and a large number of police vehicles.

Police were also kept busy redirecting a steady flow of hospital patients showing up for appointments, who had to be sent on long detours to other entrances.

A spokesperson for the Urgences-Santé ambulance service said it was called to the scene, but no transports were needed.

Quebec Premier François Legault and Mayor Valérie Plante were quick to offer condolences via social media.

"Three lives were taken this morning in Rosemont. It's awful," Legault wrote. "My thoughts are with the families and loved ones of the victims affected by this tragedy."

Vincent Marissal, the Québec solidaire member who represents Rosemont in the legislature, said he has reached out to the province's public security minister to get more information about what happened.

"My first reaction was a thought for the victims, we have three people dead this morning, that's awful, that's terrible," he told reporters at the scene.