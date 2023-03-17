Mass to be held in honour of victims in Quebec town where pedestrians struck by truck

Photo: The Canadian Press People gather among tributes left on the steps of the church in Amqui., Que.

A memorial mass will be held this evening in the Quebec town where two people were killed and nine injured when a pickup truck crashed into pedestrians.

Two men, Gérald Charest and Jean Lafrenière, died after being struck on Monday afternoon.

Police have said those injured in the crash range in age from less than a year old to 77, and on Thursday a Quebec City hospital said two injured adults remained in critical condition.

The mass will be held at Saint-Benoît-Joseph-Labre church in Amqui.

A candlelight vigil was held in front of the church Thursday evening in the town about 350 kilometres northeast of Quebec City.

Steeve Gagnon, 38, is facing two counts of dangerous driving causing death, and prosecutors have said more charges will follow.