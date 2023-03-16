Father-to-be and 'snow angel': Edmonton officers shot and killed on duty remembered

Photo: The Canadian Press Edmonton Police Const. Travis Jordan, left, and Const. Brett Ryan are seen in a composite image made from two undated handout photos. Jordan, 35, an 8 1/2-year veteran with the Edmonton force, and Ryan, 30, who had been with the service for 5 1/2 years, were shot and killed responding to a domestic violence call. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Edmonton Police Service

One of the police officers killed in Edmonton was about to be a father and the other was called a “snow angel” for going beyond the call of duty to help people.

Const. Brett Ryan, 30, and Const. Travis Jordan, 35, were shot and killed responding to a domestic violence call Thursday morning.

Ryan, who had been with the Edmonton force for 5 1/2 years, is being remembered as a pillar of the community and a longtime minor hockey referee. Darcy Carter, with the Spruce Grove Minor Hockey Association, said Ryan and his wife are expecting a child.

“I was alongside him growing up as he grew as an official and grew into a person and a husband," Carter said.

Ryan, who lived in Spruce Grove just west of Edmonton, was always willing to give back, helping younger hockey officials develop their skills, Carter said. The officer was also active in the slow pitch community.

Ryan was a paramedic before he became a police officer, Carter said, adding the officer was passionate about his work and his duty to serve the community.

"That’s something that I’ll never forget … just his face lighting up when he talked about his job," Carter said.

Jordan had been with the Edmonton force for 8 1/2 years.

Jessica Shmigelsky remembered the officer as being calm and kind when she really needed to see the goodness in people. She said Jordan’s family gave her permission to speak about the experience.

Shmigelsky’s day was going terribly when she met Jordan in 2020. There had been a heavy spring snowfall, her snow brush was broken and she was having a difficult day at work.

Jordan pulled her over, she said, but instead of giving her a ticket he pulled out his own snow brush and proceeded to clean off her car.

"It was a very lighthearted interaction. It wasn't what I was expecting it to be," she said, adding it was like talking with a big brother.

She didn’t get the officer’s name at the time but posted about the encounter online, where he quickly was nicknamed a “snow angel.” Jordan’s sister in Nova Scotia saw the post and connected the officer and Shmigelsky.

Jordan asked to meet up and Shmigelsky said he gave her a brand new snow brush. It’s the one she still uses.

“He did his job and he did more than what his job really entailed.”

Edmonton police say two officers were shot and killed while responding to a family dispute at an apartment complex and it's believed the suspect killed himself.

Police Chief Dale McFee said Const. Travis Jordan, 35, and Const. Brett Ryan, 30, were shot by a man as they entered the building in the city's northwest and approached the suite.

"I can't tell you how devastated we are with their loss," he told reporters Thursday, as Mayor Amarjeet Sohi, Alberta Public Safety Minister Mike Ellis and other dignitaries stood by.

"At this time, all indications are they did not have a chance to discharge their firearms."

McFee said other officers rushed the wounded officers to hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

He said it's believed the suspect died of self-inflicted gunshot wounds.

A woman related to the suspect was also taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries and was in stable but serious condition, McFee added.

McFee said the police service is devastated and condolences have been pouring in from other forces across the country.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau posted a message on Twitter.

"Every day, police officers put themselves in harm’s way to keep people safe," he wrote.

"The news that two Edmonton police officers have been killed in the line of duty reminds us of that reality. I’m sending my condolences to the officers’ loved ones and colleagues — we’re here for you."

The killings are the first among the Edmonton Police Service since 2015, when Const. Daniel Woodall, a hate crimes investigator, was using a battering ram to enter a residence when he was shot numerous times through the door. Another officer, Sgt. Jason Harley, was struck by a round that penetrated his body armour and survived.

Before that, Const. Ezio Faraone was shot and killed while responding to an armed robbery in 1990.

Edmonton police say two patrol officers have been killed while responding to a call.

The force did not immediately release details about what happened.

Police Chief Dale McFee and other dignitaries were scheduled to make statements later Thursday.

About a dozen police cars were parked around a northwest Edmonton apartment complex, a large series of brick three-storey walkups. A forensics truck was parked outside one of the buildings.

The scene was taped off and a road leading into the complex was blocked. Police also set up two command posts in the area.

In response to the deaths, the Edmonton Police Commission cancelled a public meeting that had been planned for Thursday.

Police services in Calgary, Vancouver, the Greater Toronto Area and Halifax were among those expressing condolences on Twitter.

"This is a tragic loss and one that is shared among law enforcement including our team. We are here to offer our support to (Edmonton police) as well during a devastating time," Calgary deputy police chief Chad Tawfik wrote on Twitter.

"Condolences to the entire service, families, and friends."

