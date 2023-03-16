Ontario woman allegedly attacked family member with chemical before robbing her

Photo: The Canadian Press

Halton Region police say they have arrested a woman who allegedly threw an unknown chemical on a family member before stealing her phone last week.

Police say a woman was walking in Milton, Ont., when she was approached by the suspect who allegedly threw a chemical on her, causing severe burns to the victim's face and body.

The force says the suspect took the woman's cell phone and fled, while the victim was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say a 57-year-old woman from Quebec was arrested in Montreal and police allege she is a family member of the victim.

She has been charged with aggravated assault, administering a noxious substance and robbery.

Police say the victim is in stable condition at a local hospital but her injuries are life-altering.