Canada  

Peel Region police find missing Nipissing First Nation headdress

Missing headdress found

The Canadian Press - | Story: 415956

A headdress belonging to the chief of a northeastern Ontario First Nation has been located after a car it was in was allegedly taken from a hotel parking lot west of Toronto.

Nipissing First Nation Chief Scott McLeod says he received a call from Peel Regional Police telling him his car and its contents were found. 

McLeod says he is grateful to everyone who helped find his vehicle and the headdress that was in it. 

Peel Regional Police had said on Sunday that the headdress has significant sentimental value and was of historic importance to the Nipissing First Nation, located about 30 kilometres from North Bay, Ont. 

Police had said the vehicle that was taken was parked at a Mississauga, Ont., hotel  while the chief was in town for the Little Native Hockey League Tournament.

The First Nation had said the ceremonial headdress bears seven white eagle feathers that signify the commitment a leader makes to lead with responsibility following the seven grandfather/grandmother teachings.

