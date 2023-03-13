Quebec police report two pedestrians killed, nine injured after truck jumps sidewalk

Photo: The Canadian Press A Quebec provincial police car is seen in Montreal on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. Police say several people have been injured after a vehicle plowed into pedestrians who were walking by the side of a road in Amqui, in Quebec's Bas-St-Laurent region. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

Police say two men have died after a pickup truck plowed into pedestrians who were walking beside a road in the eastern Quebec town of Amqui this afternoon.

A provincial police spokeswoman said nine other people were injured, including two whose injuries are considered serious.

Sgt. Hélène St-Pierre said the 38-year-old driver, a local resident, turned himself in to police and was arrested under suspicion of committing a fatal hit and run.

One man who died was in his 60s, and the other was in his 70s.

Earlier, a witness described seeing victims spread over a distance of hundreds of metres in the town about 350 kilometres northeast of Quebec City.

A spokesperson for the regional health board confirmed a code orange had been declared at the Amqui hospital, which normally indicates a disaster situation or one with a high number of casualties.