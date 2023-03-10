Ontario Progressive Conservative Vincent Ke resigns from caucus, sits as Independent

Photo: The Canadian Press A man walks in front of Queen’s Park in Toronto, Monday, Feb. 20, 2023. A Progressive Conservative member of Ontario's provincial parliament has resigned from caucus. Premier Doug Ford's office says in a release Friday that Vincent Ke, the member for Don Valley North, will sit as an Independent. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

A Progressive Conservative member of Ontario's provincial parliament has resigned from caucus.

Premier Doug Ford's office says in a release Friday that Vincent Ke, the member for Don Valley North, will sit as an Independent.

The statement says Ke faces serious allegations that deserve his full undivided attention as he works to clear his name but does not say what the allegations are.

Global News is reporting that Ke served as a financial intermediary in Chinese Communist Party election interference schemes.

Citing unnamed sources, Global says Ke received around $50,000 from the Chinese Consulate in Toronto that was channeled through a series of intermediaries.

Ke, who was first elected in 2018 and re-elected last June, has denied the allegations.

“While the allegations against Mr. Ke are not proven, they are serious and deserve his full and undivided attention as he works to clear his name," Ford's office said in the statement.

"As a result, and out of an abundance of caution, Mr. Ke offered to step away from the Ontario PC caucus to sit as an independent. The Premier agreed and has accepted his resignation effective immediately.”