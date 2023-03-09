Liberals to amend Criminal Code terrorism provisions that block aid to Afghanistan

Photo: The Canadian Press Minister of Public Safety Marco Mendicino rises during Question Period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, March 7, 2023. The Trudeau government will table legislation this morning to alter the terrorism provisions of the Criminal Code, which have blocked Canadian humanitarians from working in Afghanistan. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

The Liberal government introduced a bill today to alter terrorism provisions of the Criminal Code that block humanitarian aid to Afghanistan.

Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino is proposing amendments to the Criminal Code that provide a carveout for Canadian aid workers to carry out duties in areas controlled by terrorists without being prosecuted.

Humanitarian groups say Global Affairs Canada has told them for more than a year that purchasing goods or hiring locals in Afghanistan would involve paying taxes to the Taliban, which would mean contributing to a terror group.

Canada's allies moved much more swiftly to alter national laws and issue exemptions after the August 2021 Taliban takeover of Kabul to ensure aid workers could keep working in Afghanistan.

Groups such as World Vision Canada say they've held back on launching donation appeals because of the rules, despite Afghanistan being one of the countries for which Canadians are most likely to pledge money.

The new legislation would allow aid workers to apply for an exemption that lasts five years, in order to help people in crisis "in a geographic area that is controlled by a terrorist group."

The exemptions outlined in the bill introduced Thursday would allow for "providing or supporting the provision of humanitarian assistance" as well as health care, education, "programs to assist individual in earning a livelihood," promoting human rights and helping to resettle people.

These would be granted if "there is no practical way to carry out the activity" without incurring a risk that a terror group will try to seize goods or otherwise benefit, and if "the benefits of carrying out of that activity outweigh that risk." This would be based on a security assessment or measures undertaken to mitigate that risk.

These proposed exemptions would be eligible to Canadians abroad, or people who reside in Canada. The minister could withdraw the exemptions at will, and the drafted legislation bars anyone involved in a terror group, or likely to be, from being grants an exemption.

Under the legislation, the minister would have to issue a report on the use of these exemptions in the previous calendar year before July. His decisions would also be subject to judicial review.

Mendicino was scheduled to hold a news conference at the Ottawa headquarters of the Canadian Red Cross later Thursday.