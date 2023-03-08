Liberal MP, former cabinet minister Marc Garneau is leaving the House of Commons

Photo: The Canadian Press Marc Garneau answers a question during question period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020. Liberal MP Marc Garneau, who once served as Canada's foreign affairs minister, confirmed he is resigning his seat. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Liberal MP and former cabinet minister Marc Garneau is resigning after 15 years in politics.

He did not answer questions this morning about why he's stepping down, telling reporters he wanted to speak to colleagues at the party's caucus meeting first.

Garneau, who was federal transport minister for about five years before serving as foreign affairs minister in 2021, says he will make a speech in the House of Commons later today.

He represents the Montreal constituency of Notre-Dame-de-Grâce—Westmount and was first elected to the House of Commons in 2008.

Garneau was one of the first six Canadian astronauts and became the first Canadian to fly to space in 1984.

He also led the Canadian Space Agency from 2001 to 2005 before entering politics.