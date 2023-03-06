Trudeau to ask two key security watchdogs to probe foreign interference

Photo: The Canadian Press Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is asking MPs and senators on Parliament's national security committee to launch a new investigation of foreign interference in Canada. Trudeau makes a keynote address at the Canadian Federation of Agriculture Annual General Meeting, in Ottawa, Monday, March 6, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is calling on the committee of parliamentarians that reviews matters of national security and the national intelligence watchdog to independently investigate concerns about foreign interference in Canada.

The National Security and Intelligence Committee of Parliamentarians will launch a new study on foreign interference focused on elections.

The National Security and Intelligence Review Agency will look at the work Canada's intelligence agencies have done on foreign interference.

Trudeau will also appoint a "special rapporteur" to independently review their work to ensure there are no gaps.

Opposition parties are urging the Liberal government to launch a full public inquiry on foreign interference.

The Liberals have been under immense pressure to explain what it knew about foreign interference in the 2021 election after the Globe and Mail reported last month that intelligence sources said China attempted to interfere in that campaign to help the Liberals win another minority government.