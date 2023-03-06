Northern Alberta city of Grande Prairie expected to vote on a municipal police force

Photo: The Canadian Press The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on April 13, 2018. City council of Grande Prairie, Alta., is to vote on a proposed municipal police force that would replace RCMP services. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A municipality in northern Alberta is meeting today to discuss a proposed city police force that would replace the RCMP.

The Alberta government announced last month that it would give Grande Prairie $9.7 million if council were to vote in favour of establishing a city police force.

The total cost of the proposed police service is estimated to be $19 million.

The province has said it would help cover startup and transitional costs over two years.

The RCMP currently provides policing services to the city of about 64,000 people.

City council is expected to make a decision this afternoon.