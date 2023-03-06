Ottawa man and woman charged in 2021 death of seven-week-old boy

Photo: The Canadian Press An Ottawa Police officer sits in their cruiser on Wellington Street below Parliament Hill in Ottawa, on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. Ottawa police have laid charges against a man and woman in the 2021 death of a seven-week-old infant boy. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Ottawa police have charged a man and woman in the October 2021 death of a seven-week-old baby boy.

Police have confirmed that the 35-year-old woman is the baby's mother. They have not said what relationship the 35-year-old man has to the infant.

The pair were arrested on March 3 after a 16-month-long investigation and charged with failing to provide the necessaries of life.

The names of both accused are under a publication ban.

The man and woman were in court on March 4 and are in custody.

In a statement, Ottawa police called the situation "a tragic death."