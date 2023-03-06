Three Conservative MPs who met with far-right German politician will stay in caucus

Photo: The Canadian Press Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre participates in a news conference on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Monday, March 6, 2023. Poilievre says three members of his party who met with a German politician from a far-right party will remain in caucus. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says three members of his party who met with a German politician from a far-right party will stay in caucus.

Speaking to reporters today in Ottawa, Poilievre otherwise ducked questions about the recent meeting between Ontario MPs Leslyn Lewis, Dean Allison and Colin Carrie and Christine Anderson.

Anderson visited Canada as part of a tour organized by supporters of last year's "Freedom Convoy" protests around Parliament Hill, which she publicly supported.

Anderson is a member of European Parliament representing the Alternative for Germany party, which has been under surveillance as a suspected extremist group in Germany and accused of downplaying Nazi crimes, opposing immigration and pushing anti-Muslim ideology.

After photographs of the meeting emerged, Poilievre's office released a statement condemning Anderson's views as "vile," and insisting his three MPs were unaware of her politics.

Poilievre told reporters today he has no plans to remove Lewis, Allison or Carrie from caucus.