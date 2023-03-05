Police investigating suspicious deaths of two at home in Caledon, Ont.; no suspects

Photo: The Canadian Press An Ontario Provincial Police logo in Barrie, Ont., on Wednesday, April 3, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Ontario Provincial Police say there are no suspects after two people were found dead in a residence in the Greater Toronto Area.

Police say officers responded to a reported disturbance in a residential area in Caledon, Ont., on Saturday just after 8 a.m.

Upon arrival, they say officers found two people inside who were pronounced dead.

The deceased have not been identified and their cause of death has not been released, but police say their deaths are being treated as suspicious.

Investigators say they consider this to be an isolated incident and believe there is no risk to public safety, confirming Sunday there are no suspects in this case.

The police investigation is ongoing.