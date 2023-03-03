Correctional officer charged with sexually assaulting inmate in Edmonton prison

Photo: The Canadian Press The Edmonton Institution for Women in Edmonton is shown on Wednesday Nov. 11, 2020. A correctional officer has been charged with sexually assaulting an inmate in 2022 at the institution. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

A man who worked as a correctional program officer is accused of sexually assaulting an inmate at the federal Edmonton Institution for Women.

Edmonton police say the suspect is alleged to have confined and sexually assaulted a female inmate in January 2022.

Police say in a statement Friday that they received a report of the assault in August.

Peter Wolf, who is 55, was arrested and charged Tuesday with sexual assault, unlawful confinement and breach of trust by a public officer.

Wolf is to appear in court on April 11.

The Correctional Service Canada website says the Edmonton Institution for Women was built as a minimum, medium and maximum security facility to address the unique needs of female offenders and bring them closer to their home communities.