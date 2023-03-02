Man shot and killed by Calgary police hit an officer with a long, metal spike

Photo: The Canadian Press

Alberta's police watchdog says a man who was shot by Calgary police last month had struck one of the officers with a long, metal spike.

Police have said officers responded on Feb. 14 to a report of a break and enter at a building in an industrial area.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team says five officers wearing body cams went into the abandoned building at about 4 a.m. after a security guard noted broken glass and a possible break in.

Its investigation has determined that officers heard shouting from a washroom in the building and directed the man to come out.

When that didn't work, ASIRT says officers entered the washroom and drew their weapons.

Investigators say the man came out of the bathroom stall and raised the metal spike, leading two of the officers to deploy their conducted energy weapons.

They say the man didn't stop and hit one of the officers with the spike, causing minor injuries.

Another officer then discharged a firearm, which hit and killed the man at the scene.