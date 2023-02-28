Police charge man with manslaughter in death of former CBC journalist

Photo: The Canadian Press A Toronto Police Services logo is shown at headquarters, in Toronto, on Friday, August 9, 2019. Toronto police say they have charged a man with manslaughter in the death of a former CBC producer who was allegedly pushed to the ground.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

Toronto police say they have charged a man with manslaughter in the death of a former CBC producer who was pushed to the ground in what investigators have alleged was a random assault.

They say the 43-year-old man surrendered to police on Tuesday.

Investigators say Michael Finlay was walking down the street in the Danforth Avenue and Jones Avenue area on Jan. 24 when he was allegedly pushed by the suspect who then fled the scene.

Finlay died a week later and police then issued a warrant for the 43-year-old suspect's arrest.

Cathy Perry, CBC's executive director of newsgathering and operations, had said Finlay died of medical complications after the alleged assault.

The 73-year-old Finlay had worked with the network for 31 years and had retired in 2010.