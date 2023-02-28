Conservative, NDP leaders suspend use of TikTok video app as House brings in own ban

Photo: The Canadian Press The TikTok startup page is displayed on an iPhone in Ottawa on Monday, Feb. 27, 2023. The House of Commons announced on Tuesday that it's banning the application from all House-managed devices, effective March 3, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Some Canadian politicians have started deactivating their TikTok accounts after the federal government decided to ban the app from government-issued devices.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has already suspended his use of the TikTok video app and a spokesman says all members of caucus will do the same.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says he plans to step away from the social media platform, although did not say whether all of his MPs would follow suit.

The House of Commons is also prohibiting the installation or use of the app on its managed devices beginning Friday.

Treasury Board President Mona Fortier announced Monday that Ottawa would ban TikTok from all government-issued devices, after similar moves in the United States and European Union.

Last week, provincial and federal privacy watchdogs announced an investigation to delve into whether TikTok, which is owned by Chinese company ByteDance, complies with Canadian privacy legislation.